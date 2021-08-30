$7.67 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.08 billion. US Foods posted sales of $5.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $29.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.82 billion to $32.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.06. US Foods has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in US Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,807 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in US Foods by 3.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 27.9% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of US Foods by 229.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

