$70.30 Million in Sales Expected for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will report $70.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $70.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Akumin will report full year sales of $386.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $399.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $783.20 million, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $798.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Akumin.

AKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ AKU opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97. Akumin has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKU. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,379,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akumin by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akumin by 15.0% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,527 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akumin during the first quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP increased its position in shares of Akumin by 91.3% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 204,788 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

