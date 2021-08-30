750,000 Shares in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,680,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.77% of TaskUs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $342,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $54.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. TaskUs’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TASK. William Blair began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

