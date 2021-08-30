750,000 Shares in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,680,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.77% of TaskUs as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $342,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ TASK opened at $54.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Several research firms recently commented on TASK. William Blair began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.
TaskUs Profile
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
