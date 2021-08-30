76,710 Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DEA shares. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $108,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,810 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

