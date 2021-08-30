7,955 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.4% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.67 on Monday, reaching $190.84. 37,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.