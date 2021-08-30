81,000 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Purchased by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Progyny at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Progyny by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,532,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,419,074 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.29. 9,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,545. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

