84,600 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,541,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Nasdaq as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $383,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 3.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $193.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $193.51.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,182. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

