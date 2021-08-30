908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky Sells 2,003 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $70,024.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trent A. Basarsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 908 Devices alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $677,250.00.

NASDAQ MASS traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $36.86. 409,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,061. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $79.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MASS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,351,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 9.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.