908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 286,319 shares.The stock last traded at $35.20 and had previously closed at $33.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.35 million and a P/E ratio of -28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,892 shares of company stock worth $4,270,473 over the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

