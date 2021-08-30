A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.19

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.19 and last traded at $73.12, with a volume of 1093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.38.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $4,797,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.9% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 25,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.