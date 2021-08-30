Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,293 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.2% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $66,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,831,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $125.61. The company had a trading volume of 64,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,261. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $222.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

