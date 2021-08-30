Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stake Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 403,230 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANF opened at $37.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

