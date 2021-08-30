Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stake Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 403,230 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ANF opened at $37.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
