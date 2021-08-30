ABM Industries Incorporated Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for ABM Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.41 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday. Finally, FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $49.74 on Monday. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.03.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

