Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.40

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 4376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABSI. Cowen started coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600 in the last ninety days.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

