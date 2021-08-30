Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.5% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $65,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $115,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $337.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.13. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.