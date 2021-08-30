Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Boosted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $56,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $337.48. 15,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,805. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.13. The company has a market capitalization of $214.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

