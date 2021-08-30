Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Accenture by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 37,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $337.00. The stock had a trading volume of 972,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,008. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $338.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

