AceD (ACED) Market Cap Achieves $296,527.87

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $296,527.87 and approximately $41,883.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded up 36.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.