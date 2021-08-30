Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the July 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Acreage stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.39. Acreage has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $9.00.
About Acreage
