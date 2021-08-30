Actinium (ACM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,971.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Actinium has a market cap of $937,450.75 and approximately $10,971.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,088,650 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

