Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Shares Gap Up to $17.45

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.45, but opened at $18.68. Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABOS shares. UBS Group began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($7.74). On average, analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Stalfort III acquired 35,000 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

