Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.72

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 20,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,824 shares in the company, valued at $764,444.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

