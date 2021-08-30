Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Sells $522,060.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 14,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $522,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Renee Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $92,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $96,400.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.79. 361,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,830. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 638,841 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.