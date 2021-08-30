Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s 8th Largest Position

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,386 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,908 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.4% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Adobe worth $396,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.79 on Monday, reaching $664.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $662.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $615.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

