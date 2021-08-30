Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Reduced by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 3.1% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.60 on Monday, hitting $666.12. 59,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,892. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $615.40. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $662.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. upped their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

