ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Gap Down to $24.57

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.57, but opened at $22.87. ADTRAN shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 4,981 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,872 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,800,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after buying an additional 508,871 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in ADTRAN by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after buying an additional 306,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after buying an additional 197,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

