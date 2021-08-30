Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Lifted by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 6.0% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.13. 1,606,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,991,121. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

