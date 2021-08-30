Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,283,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $496,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,632,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.78. 439,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,991,121. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The company has a market capitalization of $136.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.