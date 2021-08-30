Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.19

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 36773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $782.40 million, a P/E ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.