Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 116,789 Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,789 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,833,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 28,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

CRF opened at $12.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.03%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

