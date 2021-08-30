Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,971 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 295,258 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4,812.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,996,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $807.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $744.46. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $811.33. The company has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.14.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

