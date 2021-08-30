Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,622 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $64.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $65.88.

