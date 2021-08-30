Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,223 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,846 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

