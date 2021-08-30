Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $51.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.81. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.