Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.61% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,080,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,571,000 after acquiring an additional 70,728 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 141.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYF opened at $63.58 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $63.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30.

