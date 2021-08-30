Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,511 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.61% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 794.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 65,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 154,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 49,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth approximately $1,385,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $28.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $28.88.

