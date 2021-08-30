Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 10,725 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.38% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSD. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 186,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $94.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.87. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $97.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.