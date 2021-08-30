Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 19,918 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of HP by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 240,050 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,667 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 167,138 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.90%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

