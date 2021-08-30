Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 231,700 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 8,376.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,700 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.82% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEED. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 613,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 440,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,425,000.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $25.99 on Monday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.