Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 5,359 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,388,000 after acquiring an additional 230,777 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Shares of MNST opened at $97.33 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.01. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

