Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 92,029 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,029 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $837,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 503,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares during the period.

FNDF opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.17. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

