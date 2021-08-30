Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

