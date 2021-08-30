Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,361,000 after acquiring an additional 467,284 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 49.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,639,000 after acquiring an additional 808,683 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 18.5% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,282,000 after acquiring an additional 289,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 93.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,043,000 after acquiring an additional 834,614 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC decreased their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $153.26 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.41 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

