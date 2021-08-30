Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,260,000 after acquiring an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,221 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after acquiring an additional 448,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,467,000 after acquiring an additional 169,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 20,255.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,040 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEE opened at $88.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

