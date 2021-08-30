Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,826 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $30.20.

