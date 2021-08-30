Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.24 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $175.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

