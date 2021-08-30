Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.53 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 4.26% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 208,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 124,792 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth about $6,040,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth about $3,257,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

