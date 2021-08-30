Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,772 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 101.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO opened at $91.40 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $94.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

