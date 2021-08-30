Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock opened at $273.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $275.00.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total transaction of $1,709,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $65,515,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,140,582 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.