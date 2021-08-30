Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.72 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,232 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

